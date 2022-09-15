Sounds of the '80s will echo through Yambuk Hall this week as tribute acts give fans a chance to reconnect after years of radio silence.
Yambuk's Anthony Leddin might just be the biggest Waterboys fan in the south-west.
For years he's dreamed of holding a themed night but lockdowns had frequently kiboshed his plans.
"My brothers and I grew up listening to the Waterboys in the '80s and '90s and we always said 'What a crazy idea it would be to have a tribute night'," he said.
"It sort of grew from there and I found some bands willing to do it but I'll even sing a few myself. We've got Kirkstall's Three Chain Road and another singer from Yambuk coming and they'll do some cover songs.
"We haven't had a community event for a long time so it'll be great to just get people back together again after COVID."
He said there'd be entertainment for all.
"They had a few one hit wonders - they're not really well-known," Mr Leddin said.
"They sort of only had two hits, The Whole of the Moon in 1985 and in '87 they went really Irish and had a song called Fisherman's Blues which they play all the time at Irish pubs. So it'll have both an Irish theme and '80s music theme.
"It's just a chance to come along, listen to their music and you never know - we might find some Waterboys converts.
"It'll go from 8pm on Saturday September 17 to about 11.30pm out at Yambuk Hall. It's all free and people can BYO drinks and nibbles."
