An inspiring south-west teacher and student have both been recognised at the prestigious Victorian Training Awards, taking out their respective categories on Saturday night.
South West TAFE agriculture teacher Rebecca Toleman won Teacher of the Year, while nursing student Caity Cook took out the Vocational Student of the Year category.
The awards recognise outstanding achievements across the Victorian TAFE and training sector. They were presented at a gala diner in Melbourne on Saturday.
Caity, 28, said she was "still shocked" to win and she was up against some "incredible" finalists.
The Warrnambool mum lost her partner Dylan, the father of her five children midway through her nursing course. About a month later her mum had a stroke.
Caity said she never considered dropping out, rather the challenging time made her more determined to complete her studies.
She graduated in March where she was named SW TAFE's Vocational Student of the Year and has been working as a personal care assistant and an aged care nurse. She has plans to study a Bachelor of Nursing and then midwifery at Deakin University next year.
As a Vocational Education and Training ambassador as part of the award win, Caity hopes to inspire other young mums or those who think they're "not smart enough" like she did after leaving school at 17, to go onto tertiary education.
She said her children aged between 11 and four years were her "driving force", thanking them and those close to her for inspiring her to keep going.
"This hard work was never for nothing," she said. "I get to support my family. But I'm so grateful to have this award. The judges saw how hard I fought to get here and to know that it's been recognised and seen is phenomenal. It's a fantastic feeling."
She said one of the judging panel said they burst into tears after hearing her story and said her positivity was "amazing".
"One of them said to me 'never lose that enthusiasm, it's infectious'. She said 'you can tell you're so passionate about it' and I am I love it.
"It was a dream I didn't think would be fulfilled," she said. "Being a qualified nurse still brings a massive smile to my face whenever I can say I'm a nurse."
Also recognised for her dedication to the agriculture industry was Rebecca Toleman, whose passion for the sector has led to a huge growth in SW TAFE's enrolments from 30 students to 370 over the past three years.
Ms Toleman worked for a decade gaining industry experience on both sheep and dairy farms before joining SWTAFE in 2018.
It was Ms Toleman's passion to mentor, teach and support future farmers that lead to her being named an award finalist.
SWTAFE chief executive Mark Fidge said getting Ms Toleman on board was a "real game changer for the sector" and she brought a new energy and enthusiasm for the subject area.
Ms Toleman said she loved the role and had a passion for the agriculture industry. She said it was a privilege to teach students about the important industry and inspire them in their own careers in the field.
Ms Toleman introduced new technology and has been instrumental in implementing innovative teaching techniques to change the way students learn calving skills.
She introduced a state-of-the-art customised Holstein birthing cow simulator into the classroom, allowing students to gain practical experience without any animal welfare concerns.
SW TAFE chief executive Mark Fidge said it was so exciting to have two strong finalists recognised for their achievements.
"Our teachers are industry experts and our students are so lucky to be learning from some of the very best in their fields.
"I find the stories of both Rebecca and Caitlin to be so inspiring. We are so proud of what they have achieved and wish them the very best in the national awards," he said.
Both of the women progress onto the Australian Training Awards in Adelaide on November 18.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.