The Standard

At 7am in Warrnambool it was 7.2 degrees, felt like just 3.0 and we've had 2.4mm of rain since 9am yesterday.

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 11 2022 - 9:19pm, first published 9:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At 7am in Warrnambool looking north up Kepler Street it was 7.2 degrees, felt like just 3.0 and we've had 2.4mm of rain since 9am yesterday. Today's top will be 13 degrees.

Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy with a medium chance of showers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.