Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy with a medium chance of showers.
Winds west to south-westerly 15 to 20 km/h tending south to south-westerly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.
Advertisement
At 7am in Warrnambool it was 7.2 degrees, felt like just 3.0 and we've had 2.4mm of rain since 9am yesterday.
Warrnambool and Port Fairy are expecting top temperatures of 13 degrees, Colac, Casterton, Mortlake, Terang and Heywood 12, with Hamilton, Portland, Camperdown and Ararat just 11.
A high over the Bight moving slowly eastward directs a west to south-westerly air stream over the state.
The centre of the high is forecast near Tasmania on Tuesday, moving over the Tasman Sea by Wednesday morning and causing winds to shift east to north-easterly.
A complex low pressure system will develop south of the Bight on Wednesday and extend a series of troughs and fronts over Victoria later in the week.
For the week ahead, Tuesday will be a partly cloudy 13 degrees, but the rest of the week looks wet.
Wednesday late showers 18 degrees (50 per cent chance of 3mm), Thursday showers easing 16 (50 per cent chance of 3mm), Friday showers 15 (50 per cent chance of 6mm), Saturday showers 15 (50 per cent chance of 4mm) and Sunday showers 15 (50 per cent chance of 1mm).
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.