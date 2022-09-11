Portland stalwart Lauren Hockley says it was a "good honour" to win the newly-named Tracey Baker Medal on Sunday.
The medal is awarded to the Hampden league's division one best and fairest netballer and this year was renamed in honour of the Camperdown Magpies legend.
Hockley polled 24 votes to finish one ahead of runner-up Melissa McKenzie (South Warrnambool) on 23 votes.
The champion Tiger was "in a bit of shock" at the news she had won which she received while driving home from a netball game in Warracknabeal.
"They said I had been invited but I missed four games so there's no way I would have thought I'd even be that close," she said.
The award joins a host of accolades Hockley has accrued over her career.
She won the Hampden league open netball best and fairest in 2013 and this year played her 500th club game for Portland.
That same day she was honoured with the Tigers naming their netball rooms after her.
This season Hockley dropped to division one after a decorated 439-game career in the top grade and said "it had been a good year".
"I always prefer opens but I was just getting too slow," she said with a laugh.
"We made finals, so no it was great."
Hockley hasn't decided yet whether she will take the court in 2023.
"I was pretty keen after the finals so we'll just see," she said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
