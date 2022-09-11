The Standard

South Warrnambool's Peter Doukas wins Lew Kelly Medal as Hampden league reserves best and fairest

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 11 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:00am
South's Peter Doukas won the Lew Kelly Medal. Picture by Anthony Brady

Experienced South Warrnambool footballer Peter Doukas clinched the Lew Kelly Medal as Hampden league reserves football best and fairest on Sunday, polling 18 votes after a terrific home-and-away campaign.

