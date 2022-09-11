Experienced South Warrnambool footballer Peter Doukas clinched the Lew Kelly Medal as Hampden league reserves football best and fairest on Sunday, polling 18 votes after a terrific home-and-away campaign.
The Rooster - who is busy preparing for the reserves grand final against North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday - won the medal from Warrnambool's Eddie Gattek and Portland's Luke Barnes, who both polled strongly to finish on 15 votes.
Advertisement
He told The Standard he was pretty surprised to take out the medal.
"No (I didn't expect it) at all, I didn't even worry about going to the club, I've been a bit busy with some jobs at home. I didn't really to expect it," he said.
"I sort of do the training and try and bring my best - I don't really look at it too much. Do the best you can and that's it."
Doukas - a well-known sprintcar driver outside of football - featured six times at senior level this season and slotted ten in a reserves match against Port Fairy earlier this season.
He said his mind was purely focused on winning a premiership on Saturday.
"Really looking forward to it - since being at South for the last five years, this'll be my third grand final there so keen to turn that around I suppose," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.