North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie says Dylan Parish will play an important role for his team in Saturday's Hampden league grand final.
The key forward successfully got through his first senior game since round 15 on Saturday as the Eagles accounted for South Warrnambool in a preliminary final.
Dowie said Parish's return "was big for us" and that the Eagles' line-up had nearly their best personnel on field.
"(Dylan) will be important for us next week," Dowie said.
Parish, who returned from injury through reserves in the semi-finals, said it felt good to get through the game.
"It's been a tough year for me personally and a good year for the Eagles," he said. "We are where we are off of hard work. It's great to be there, I'm just happy to tick off small boxes honestly and get some game time. I'm very happy."
Parish was a dangerous target up forward for the Eagles against South, where he kicked a game-high three goals.
Coming to North in 2015 mostly as a forward, before some time spent on-ball, Parish said he was happy to provide that focal point up forward along with the team's other talls. Parish, who was a member of Eagles' losing 2019 grand final against Koroit, said there would be an element of revenge when coming up against the Saints in this year's decider.
"A fair few of our squad are part of that 2019 team, so there is probably a little bit of revenge needed as we feel," Parish said. "We want to try get that back, but we're quite a young squad so there are a fair few players who weren't part of that team.
It's no different to any other week, it's just a cut-throat game.- Dylan Parish
"Honestly we just look at their (Koroit's) footage during the week, how we played against them last time. They'll be doing the same thing.
"It's no different to any other week, it's just a cut-throat game. Do-or-die."
