Hampden league's newest division two best and fairest winner Kym Goonan says enjoyment of the game drives her to extend her playing career.
The Port Fairy goal defender won a thrilling vote count, polling two in the final round to lift her to 23 votes, one ahead of Hamilton teenager Tahlia Ross (22).
Advertisement
It was an incredible feat by Goonan, who missed four rounds with a dislocated finger mid-season.
"I genuinely didn't think I was a chance," she said. "It was nerve wracking seeing my name was still up there towards the end."
Goonan, 37, said she always enjoyed stepping out on the netball court.
"Having that competitiveness, having a bit of a laugh," she said. "This is what we choose to do with our free time so you've got to be enjoying it otherwise what are you doing it for?"
Growing up in Cobden, Goonan started playing competitive netball at 18. She has tasted both team and individual success with the Bombers, while also going on to coach Kolora-Noorat in the Warrnambool and District league competition.
She said she had met a lot of amazing teammates, coaches and club people along the way.
In her second season at Port Fairy, Goonan said everyone at the club had made her and her family feel welcomed and valued.
Goonan will look to turn her individual award into team success in Saturday's division two grand final against Koroit.
"We've got a lot of versatility in our side," she said. "And we do have a few experienced players as well as a few younger girls as well. That combination has really assisted us.
"We've got such a good vibe off the court which I think makes a massive difference.
"And when you're enjoying your netball you play better."
Goonan said it would be a huge game between two rival clubs.
"It's all the little things that add up, the team that can be most consistent and protect the ball as best they can," she said. "Whoever wins has to work hard for it."
While Port Fairy had a tough season in its senior football and open netball ranks, it will have three teams in deciders on Saturday - division one, two and three netball.
"As much as there has been a negative light on the senior teams, it just goes to show there is so much to the club than what is going on behind the top ranks," Goonan said.
"There is a lot to be really amazed by what is happening at the club here."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.