Nirranda put in one of the most memorable grand final performances in recent memory in front of its legion of supporters at Reid Oval.
The Standard takes a look at some of the Blues who shaped the Warrnambool and District league result:
Brayden Harkness
The Blues coach was a deserving winner of the AFL Victoria Country Medal as best afield for his fearless performance in defence, providing run and carry but also bravely going back with the flight all day to be his team's best player. Everything the Blues mentor touched turned to gold.
Danny Craven
When the game was at its hottest, the hard-nosed midfielder was in the thick of it and was crucial to getting the ball locked inside the Blues' forward line for most of the day. A deserving winner of the Scotty Stewart Memorial Trophy for his relentless effort.
Mathew Lloyd
The prototype modern-day defender who read the ball well all day, floated across the back line and intercepted at will. The gun backman would have been close to best afield honours, particularly in the first half where he was dominant.
Dylan Lees
The forward was the one who got the fire started with the first two goals of the afternoon, applied intense pressure early and made the most of his chances. Finished with three for the day and was one of the best on the field. Looked a threat every single time the Blues got the ball forward of centre.
Dylan Willsher
The creative running machine did little wrong all day and his spark was cause for concern from a Panmure perspective. Finished with two goals, a terrific reward for a consistent game of footy. Yet another excellent performance in a fantastic season.
Scott Lenehan
A strong bodied and versatile ruckman-forward, Lenehan - a former J.A Esam Medal winner with Old Collegians - was another close to best-afield honours. The big man slotted three but was also a force all over the ground with his strong frame. One of the great recruits for the Blues.
