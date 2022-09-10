Nirranda midfielder Danny Craven is one of those players built for the finals stage and everything attached to it.
Tough, relentless and with the skill to match it, the Blues jet is one of those footballers his teammates would relish in running out on game day with each and every week.
The multiple-premiership winning Blue played a starring role in Saturday's premiership win, setting the tone early with his hardness at the contest to be duly awarded the Scotty Stewart Memorial Award for his commanding display.
It was not the flashiness which stood out, it was his ability to make others around him better.
"I'm a bit surprised (to win the medal) but I'll take it - it was a good win from the boys, we played a good team game and we'll celebrate," he said after the grand final.
Since crossing over from Terang Mortlake at the end of 2014, Craven hasn't looked back and enjoyed the ride.
"It means everything. (My) family played down here for years and that, I've been here a few years now and we've had a bit of success," he said.
"We've got a good group of boys, I love it."
Nirranda's stunning success on Saturday saw the Blues clinch seniors, reserves and A grade netball, something not lost on the experienced campaigner.
"It was bloody good. It was good to get the two wins by the seniors and the ressies, and the A grade netball. It's a good day for the club," he said.
He said a collective team effort was the catalyst for the win on Saturday, setting the tone with relentless pressure against a side they knew would come to play after some close encounters all season.
"(It was) team footy, everybody played their part. (The) pressure was really good," he said.
"They're always tough, and they never give up. It's a tough game when you come up against them.
"Good on them, they had a good year."
