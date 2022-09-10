The Standard

WDFNL grand final: Nirranda's Danny Craven takes out Scotty Stewart Memorial Award for outstanding performance

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 10 2022 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nirranda's Danny Craven was sublime in the win on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Nirranda midfielder Danny Craven is one of those players built for the finals stage and everything attached to it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.