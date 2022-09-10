Panmure coach Chris Bant says his group has plenty to be proud of in season 2022 despite going down in Saturday's Warrnambool and District league grand final.
The Bulldogs were blown away early in the grand final at Reid Oval and unable to get their trademark running game up and going throughout the afternoon.
"It was obviously disappointing, we were probably outclassed in every area," he told The Standard after the 87-point loss to Nirranda on Saturday.
"It's unfortunate, they showed their class and didn't give us a sniff all day. It's stiff for our boys, because we've had a good year, they've shown some good signs they can match it with the best."
Bant - who injured his hamstring early in the clash and didn't play any part in the second half - said the club had improved in leaps and bounds and would use it as motivation to bounce back in 2023.
He added everyone involved with the club, from the players, support staff and volunteers and coaches should be proud of their contribution this season.
"I am (proud) - when I took over they were coming off a wooden spoon and there was no support, players weren't training and stuff like that," he said.
"The boys have worked really hard and are prepared to do anything and the support's really good.
"The club's in a good spot, we're not done with yet that's for sure - we'll rebound and hopefully be back next year and give it another really good crack and hopefully have the feeling Nirranda are having right now."
