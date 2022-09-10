Around the grounds: WDFNL grand final scores

FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Nirranda Seniors 6.4 10.10 13.17 16.22 (118)
Panmure Seniors 1.2 2.4 3.6 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Nirranda Seniors: S.Lenehan 3, D.Lees 3, D.Willsher 2, J.Willsher 2, M.Primmer 1, N.Couch 1, J.Lee 1, J.Paulin 1, J.Spokes 1, B.Harkness 1; Panmure Seniors: J.Moloney 2, P.Mahony 1, T.Murnane 1
BEST: Nirranda Seniors: S.Lenehan, D.Willsher, B.Harkness, M.Lloyd, B.McCann, D.Lees; Panmure Seniors: M.Colbert, Z.Reeves, T.Wright, N.Keane, I.Sinnott, P.Mahony"
RESERVES
Nirranda Reserves 1.2 2.5 2.8 7.10 (52)
South Rovers Reserves 2.1 2.4 2.4 2.4 (16)
GOALS: Nirranda Reserves: A.Searle 3, L.Irving 1, J.Folkes 1, N.Couch 1, P.Lee 1; South Rovers Reserves: J.Butler 1, H.Boyd 1
BEST: Nirranda Reserves: P.McDowall, A.Glennen, J.Walsh, L.Irving, T.Rundle, J.Hards; South Rovers Reserves: T.Bishop, C.Mailes, H.Boyd, A.Koutsoukis, D.Dews, A.Bosse"
UNDER 18
Kolora-Noorat Under 18 2.5 6.15 13.17 15.18 (108)
Russells Creek Under 18 1.1 1.2 3.2 7.5 (47)
GOALS: Kolora-Noorat Under 18: J.Brooks 3, F.Beasley 3, C.Kavanagh 2, T.Kenna 2, E.Wyss 1, O.Curran 1, N.Castersen 1, J.Vaughan 1, D.Vick 1; Russells Creek Under 18: D.Hoye 1, R.Cottee 1, D.Shircore 1, M.Dyer 1, J.Chatfield 1, M.Folima 1, J.Chatfield 1
BEST: Kolora-Noorat Under 18: F.Beasley, J.Vaughan, C.Kavanagh, J.Carlin, O.Curran, J.Brooks; Russells Creek Under 18: X.Short, D.Hoye, M.Folima, C.Chuck, J.Chatfield, J.Chatfield"
UNDER 15
"Russells Creek Under 15 0.0 1.5 3.6 6.9 (45)
Timboon Demons Under 15 2.3 4.3 4.7 5.8 (38)
GOALS: Russells Creek Under 15: D.Stokes 2, K.Chatfield 2, L.McIlroy 1, B.Hayes 1; Timboon Demons Under 15: R.Mottram 1, R.Parsons 1, J.Ferguson 1, J.Makin 1, C.Edmonds 1
BEST: Russells Creek Under 15: H.McCormack, L.McIlroy, D.Stokes, R.Murcott, J.Jenkins, P.Meade; Timboon Demons Under 15: R.Parsons, J.Ferguson, J.Makin, R.Mottram, N.Ellemor, C.Cuthell"
NETBALL
A GRADE
Nirranda 45 defeated Merrivale 39
A RESERVE
Allansford 30 defeated Merrivale 27
B GRADE
Merrivale 29 defeated Nirranda 19
UNDER 17
Russells Creek 29 defeated Merrivale 28
UNDER 15
Merrivale 19 defeated South Rovers 13
UNDER 13
Dennington 28 defeated Allansford 19
