Nirranda's Katie Ryan was never going to let another premiership chance slip.
The star defender was there in 2019 when the highly-fancied Blues fell one-goal short against Merrivale in the decider.
On Saturday, in the first grand final since 2019, Ryan made sure the result was reversed in Nirranda's favour and was named best on court in the Blues 45-39 win over the Tigers.
A delighted Ryan said the 2019 loss had been in the back of her mind in the lead up to the match.
"You think about those things and you reflect on what you can do differently," she said.
"The belief was there this time, I really felt like I was just never going to let that go. Never going to happen.
"I am so proud, I think our girls held their nerve today and we have worked so hard for this all year, it's just been amazing and they deserve every second of it. It's been great."
The Blues were undefeated all season, with a 17-goal win against the Tigers, the closest any side had come to defeating them.
Ryan said the team hadn't thought too much about its undefeated streak during the season.
"We've just been eyes on the job but now to think about it, it's pretty amazing and what a group to do it with. It's fantastic," she said.
The talented Blue also lauded the performances of her opponents.
"I thought they were great, they are amazing and they're always tough," she said.
"They know how to play finals, they're really experienced and we knew that they were going to come at us and throw everything at us. So well done to them they've had a great season as well."
As for her individual accolade, Ryan said it was all about the collective result.
"I'm just happy that I could do my job for my team," she said.
"It's an honour to get that prize but as long as I do my part and support my teammates I'm happy."
