Cobden coach Sophie Hinkley says she will be courtside for next week's Hampden league grand final.
The Bombers booked a spot in the decider against South Warrnambool, following a 44-36 preliminary final victory over Koroit on Saturday.
Hinkley, who is now overdue with her second child, said while she would have the baby this week, the week's training schedule could change depending on when that was.
"The girls, we've been prepared for it all through the season," she said.
Cobden's return to the grand final comes off the back of heartbreak losses in 2018 and 2019. They remain in the hunt for the club's first open grade flag.
"Every time we have those heartbreaks we learn something," Hinkley said. "Same as last week (against South Warrnambool), we had that really tough game, so I think the girls can take a lot of positivity and go into another huge match with lots of confidence.
"The reflection they've done the last couple years around those little things they have to do to win a premiership has certainly been done.
"We hope we can get that done and that hunger turns into some really good netball that is premiership winning."
The Bombers came out firing in the first quarter against Koroit, their superb spacial awareness on court and the ability to work the ball in attack to find the open player leading to an early 22-14 half time lead.
"We played our game really well," Hinkley said. "And we know our brand of netball can beat anyone if we execute properly."
Hinkley said the match up with South Warrnambool in the grand final would see "two really skilled side go head-to-head.
Koroit coach Kate Dobson said she was proud of her squad, crediting their fighting spirit.
"We had confidence we could play well," she said. "But we said don't leave anything out there and I don't think they did."
Dobson said the future looked bright for the squad next season.
"I feel we haven't even scratched the surface," she said. "I think we've got four or five years of great kids coming through."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
