Hampden league preliminary final results

FOOTBALL
SENIORS
North Warrnambool Eagles 4.2 5.4 7.4 13.8 (86) def South Warrnambool 3.3 5.6 9.7 11.9 (75)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles: D. Parish 3, J. Bermingham 2, J. Grundy 2, D. Johnstone 2, J. Greene, N. Vardy, T. Porter , F. Jones; South Warrnambool: J. Dye 3, S. Beks 2, N. Thompson, A. Stevens, J. Hussey, W. White, M. Irving, C. Gallichan.
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles: T. Porter, B. Jenkinson, J. Grundy, N. Vardy, T. Batten, A. Sinclair; South Warrnambool: B. Rantall, L. Lual, L. Mullen, J. Dye, N. Thompson, J. Hussey.
RESERVES
South Warrnambool 4.5 6.7 10.10 10.14 (74) def Koroit 0.3 1.6 1.7 3.8 (26)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Reserves: T. Blackney-Noter 4, T. Freitag, M. Akoch, T. Jenkins, J. O'Sullivan, S. Lenehan, P. Doukas; Koroit: W. Black, T. Martin, M. Bunney.
BEST: South Warrnambool: J. Herrmann, M. McCluggage, T. Jenkins, S. Lenehan, X. Mitchem, T. Blackney-Noter; Koroit: J. Barber, D. Harrington, W. Petersen, S. Brady, J. Purcell, J. Block.
UNDER 18.5s
Koroit 2.4 3.6 6.12 9.12 (66) def North Warrnambool Eagles 1.0 2.5 3.5 5.5 (35)
GOALS: Koroit: M. Lloyd 5, F. O'Sullivan, C. O'Donnell, B. Ross, J. Lloyd; North Warrnambool Eagles: B. Sextus 2, D. Bermingham, J. Johnstone, W. Grundy.
BEST: Koroit: F. O'Sullivan, J. Lloyd, M. Lloyd, J. Lathwell, J. Boyle, X. Kiensrod; North Warrnambool Eagles: M. Arms, I. Owen, L. Wines, L. Kenna, S. Shiells, W. McConnell.
NETBALL
OPEN
Cobden 10, 22, 32, 44 (44) def Koroit 5, 14, 23, 36 (36)
BEST: Cobden: Remeny McCann 3, Sarah Moroney 2, Molly Hutt 1; Koroit: Layla Monk 3, Kasey Barling 2, Molly McKinnon 1.
GOALS: Cobden: Emily Finch 33, Molly Hutt 11; Koroit: Nell Mitchell 18, Rachel Dobson 13, Isabella Baker 5.
DIVISION ONE
Hamilton 7, 18, 26, 32 (32) def by Port Fairy 11, 20, 31, 39 (39)
BEST: Hamilton: Mel Robertson 3, Rhianne Lewis 2, Indiana Ryan 1; Port Fairy: Rochelle Winnen 3, Erin Andrew 2, Jessika Tobin-Salzman 1.
GOALS: Hamilton: Rosie Close 22, Indiana Ryan 9, Eve Duckmanton 1; Port Fairy: Jessika Tobin-Salzman 29, Jessica Swarbrick 10.
DIVISION TWO
Koroit 10, 19, 28, 40 (40) def Cobden 1, 8, 11, 16 (16)
BEST: Koroit: Kirsty Purcell 3, Sophie Daly 2, Jessica Brereton 1; Cobden: Erin Fahey 3, Taylah McVilly 2, Jessica Walsh 1
GOALS: Koroit: Kylie Grayland 8; Cobden: Hannah Anderson 8, Gabrielle Beames 5.
DIVISION THREE
South Warrnambool 7, 18, 25, 30 (30) def Koroit 10, 16, 23, 29 (29)
BEST: South Warrnambool: Juanita Russell 3; Koroit: Paris McInerney 3, Maddison Holley 1.
GOALS: South Warrnambool: Juanita Russell 27; Koroit: Paris McInerney 17, Georgia Lewis 12.
17 AND UNDER
Cobden 9, 20, 28, 39 (39) def Camperdown 10, 18, 24, 33 (33)
BEST: Cobden: Grace Taylor 3, Lara Taylor 2, Jessica Walsh 1; Camperdown: Ruby Conheady 1.
GOALS: Cobden 17: Kate Smith 21, Jessica Bouchier 18; Camperdown: Ruby Conheady 19, Mary Place 14.
17 AND UNDER RESERVES
Cobden 5, 10, 21, 26 (26) def Camperdown 6, 12, 18, 23 (23)
BEST: Cobden: Charlotte Bennett 2; Camperdown: Macy Mahony 3, Grace Roberts 2.
GOALS: Camperdown: Piper Stephens 14.
15 AND UNDER
South Warrnambool 4, 11, 14, 26 (26) def Cobden 6, 10, 20, 25 (25)
BEST: South Warrnambool: Matilda Stevens 3, Hannah van de Camp 2; Cobden: Matilda Darcy 2, Ruby Darcy 1.
GOALS: South Warrnambool: Hannah van de Camp 15, Matilda Stevens 11; Cobden: Krystal Blain 6.
13 AND UNDER
South Warrnambool 7, 19, 23, 28 (28) def North Warrnambool 7, 10, 15, 21 (21)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles: Addison Conheady 9.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
