The Standard
Watch

2022 WDFNL finals: Nirranda withstand heat to win grand final against Merrivale

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 10 2022 - 10:09am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nirranda got its revenge on Saturday, three years after Merrivale pinched the A grade trophy from its grasp.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.