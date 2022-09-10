A long-time football who finds another level in finals helped Nirranda secure the Warrnambool and District league reserves premiership.
Former senior captain Peter McDowall was named best on ground in the Blues' hard-fought 7.10 (52) to 2.4 (16) grand final win against South Rovers at Reid Oval on Saturday.
Advertisement
The Blues conceded the first two goals of the match but none thereafter.
They broke the game open with five unanswered goals in the final term.
Elated coach Tim Parsons said McDowall, who collected one of two best on ground medals presented, led by example.
"Let's be honest, finals were built for Pete McDowall. He's a warrior of our club," he said.
"When the chips are down, you can always rely on Pete McDowall."
Parsons said McDowall, who is also a senior premiership player with the Blues, bled navy blue.
"I have been at this club since I was a young lad and I have played my whole football career with Pete and he would be the best player I have seen go through this club in the last 15 to 20 years," he said.
"He's an absolute warrior. When you have blokes out on the ground like him, everyone around him just grows in stature."
Captain Tyler Coates was rapt with the result, particularly the game-breaking final term.
"It was unreal to get the first goal in the last quarter; it felt amazing to be, I think it was two goals up then," he said.
"It was an absolute slog the first three quarters and I think we just had to bind together and get the job done in the last."
The victory was special for Nirranda - a club which is the heartbeat of the south-west farming community it represents.
"It's a bloody magnificent effort. It's been a bloody long time coming," Parsons said.
Advertisement
"With a couple of years with COVID, it's been a long haul and a tough haul but to finally get it, I think it means the world to a lot of us.
"We don't have a town out there, it's just a football club in the middle of nowhere.
"The amount of support we have from the players and community it's unbelievable."
South Rovers' Harry Boyd also received a best on ground medal for his performance.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.