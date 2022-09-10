Merrivale mid-courter Mylie Gill was delighted to win the B grade premership alongside coach Jane Fish.
The Tigers cruised to a 29-19 victory over Nirranda in the grand final, with Gill winning best-on-court honours.
"It feels amazing because eight years ago today Fishy (Jane Fish) and I also won the B grade flag," she said.
"So pretty happy to play with her again this year."
Fish was similarly happy.
"This group of girls have been together for a while and we stuck through COVID and to come away with a premiership today, it's just a fantastic feeling," she said.
Gill credited the side's communication as being a strong-point in the win while Fish added that the Tigers' "fresh legs" were an advantage.
"I just think communication and having that loss the other week really made us improve our game-play," Gill said. "We just had a rethink about what we needed to do and why we want to win the flag."
"We just rotated our bench," Fish said. "We had an even team all over the court and were able to rotate everyone on and off. And it was just fresh legs that got us there."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
