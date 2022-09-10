Kolora-Noorat hopes its under 18 premiership players will establish themselves as senior regulars in coming seasons.
The Power flicked a switch against Russells Creek, which finished the season atop the ladder, with a comprehensive performance in Saturday's Warrnambool and District league grand final at Reid Oval.
Kolora-Noorat co-coach Phil Beasley said the 15.18 (108) to 7.5 (47) victory pointed to a promising future.
"It is pretty big for us. We struggle for numbers on a yearly basis and to be lucky enough to get into a situation like this where we can field a team and a pretty good team bodes well for the future of the club that we have senior players coming through from the bottom," he said.
"It just makes it easier going forward for the club."
Power co-coach Nick Marshall said contributions from across the field helped the team build a commanding lead.
"It was share the load - I think that's been our pillar for the whole year," he said.
"Everyone did their bit."
Beasley said the team, which featured players exposed to senior football in 2022, meshed well.
"We finally got our full group together for one game of the year and it showed that we can play as a really good team with everyone together," he said.
"I thought the onballers showed the way right from the start which was pretty pleasing."
Beasley's son Fred was among the midfield group.
He kicked three goals and was rewarded with the best on ground medal.
Marshall said the teenager was impressive.
"He was solid. He is very reliable, commits his body to any contest and you can play him anywhere you want so to have that flexibility in a player was really beneficial," he said.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
