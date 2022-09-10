Hampden league preliminary finals - live coverage

South Warrnambool and North Warrnambool Eagles will go head-to-head today for one final chance to clinch a Hampden league grand final berth.
After the two clubs thrilling overtime qualifying final match a fortnight ago, today's meeting at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval is undoubtedly cloaked in suspense.
Advertisement
In the open netball, Cobden and Koroit will battle for the final spot in this year's decider.
The winner meets minor premier South Warrnambool.
The Standard's Meg Saultry will be around the grounds to bring you the latest from the day.
Follow the coverage below:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.