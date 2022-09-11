The Standard
Warrnambool police talk down man threatening to burn down house

Ben Silvester
Jessica Howard
By Ben Silvester, and Jessica Howard
September 11 2022
Siege at corner of Hyland Street and Aitkins Road, Warrnambool
Police and a senior team manager from the Warrnambool paramedic unit attend a siege on the western fringe of central Warrnambool. Picture by Ben Silvester

A Warrnambool man who allegedly threatened to set fire to a house while armed with a jerry can and lighter during a 90-minute siege has been remanded in custody.

