A group of emerging Merrivale netballers made club history on Warrnambool and District league grand final day.
The 15 and under team became the first Tigers' junior netball team to win a premiership when it defeated South Rovers by six goals in Saturday's grand final at Reid Oval.
Proud coach Carly Peake said it was a culmination of years of hard work behind the scenes.
"It's the first junior premiership for the club so that's very exciting," she said.
"We've had quite a few years and we haven't quite been able to get one and I don't even know if the girls know about it yet.
"We tried to keep it pretty subtle but they've made a bit of history today."
Peake said it was a positive sign for the Tigers' long-term future.
"The flag is nice but in terms of the future side of things, all our three junior netball teams have been reasonably successful over the past five to six years," she said.
Merrivale prides itself on pressure and it came to the fore in the grand final.
Peake said defence was her approach as a coach.
"I am a big believer in defence wins you games - if other things aren't working you can always claw back with defence," she said.
"Thank god for defence today because I think we tried everything to throw that game away.
"There was lots of nerves."
Best on court was multi-talented sportsperson Lila Wilkinson who excels in cricket, basketball and football.
"She is a gap filler, she plays wherever I need her to," Peake said.
"She spent a half in centre today and a half in goal defence. She came up with some crucial intercepts throughout the game.
"She is only new to netball so I think if she sticks at it, she has a very bright future."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
