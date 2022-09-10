Russells Creek 17 and under coach Jo Bridges was "ecstatic" following her side's thrilling grand final win over Merrivale.
The Creekers triumphed 29-28 in a match that went down to the wire at Reid Oval.
Advertisement
The Tigers held a lead as late as the third quarter.
Creeker Carla van Zyl was named best-on-court.
Bridges said said it was "way too close for her liking" but was "so proud" of her players.
"Win lose or draw I'm always proud of those girls, they're a beautiful bunch of girls," she said.
"I told them not to drop their heads, Merrivale got the jump on us and I said to them don't give up, keep fighting and they did that and came away with the win."
Bridges' daughter Tahlee Dannatt played in the match which was her final junior game.
"It feels so amazing, just the adrenaline was pumping me," she said.
" And the crowd...Creek supporters were getting around us and it felt bloody amazing.
Dannatt was overjoyed to win a flag with her mum at the helm.
"I'm so happy to make her proud," she said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.