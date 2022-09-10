A KOBI Chatfield goal late helped seal Russells Creek's under 15 premiership.
The Creekers, who were scoreless at quarter-time at a windswept Reid Oval, celebrated a 6.9 (45) to 5.8 (38) win against Timboon Demons.
Russells Creek coach Brad Hewett said it was a classic Warrnambool and District league junior grand final played between two talented sides.
"It was a pretty exciting game. We knew Timboon were a good side. They put the pressure on us early in the day," he said.
"We just said to the boys if we could absorb their pressure, settle down and play our game, we knew we had a good game of footy (in us) so we let it all happen and it came off our way."
Hewett said the flag was the culmination of dedication to the task at hand.
"The boys started working pretty hard. November last year we did a pre-season and we set ourselves a goal to play finals footy this year and they've worked really hard to get where they are," he said.
"It's just been a fantastic team performance. I am really proud of them."
Creek's depth was part of its success.
But it meant some players missed out on a spot in the grand final.
"We've been really fortunate to have 32 kids at our football club in the under 15s," Hewett said.
"Every single one of those kids has played a role in the team performance for the year.
"They've all had an opportunity. Unfortunately on games like today you can only fit 24 into your side and it's the hardest thing as a coach to do, to tell the kids they're not going to play in a grand final.
"But they need to understand they're 100 per cent a part of what we've done and I am as proud of them as everyone who played today."
Charlie Hoye, the Creekers' captain, was rapt to win his "first one ever".
"It means everything because I have come from a club which never used to win one game," he said.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
