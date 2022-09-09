DENNINGTON is celebrating a special season in 13 and under netball.
It was the Dogs' day on Saturday morning as the Mila Douglas and Ruby Wright-coached team defeated Allansford to win the Warrnambool and District league premiership at Reid Oval.
The co-coaches were proud of their players' efforts in the 28-19 win, praising their defensive efforts.
"Nerves were very high at the start and last night and probably Thursday after training," Douglas said.
Wright said the players took the occasion in their stride.
"We knew it was going to be goal-for-goal and to get that lead was amazing," Wright said.
"It was very impressive. It is our first year coaching and they are a brand new team.
"None of them have played together as well, so to see them coming from no team to winning the grand final is amazing to see."
The Dogs were planning to celebrate with "a bit of music".
"We'll just have a bit of fun," Wright said.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
