Farewell to a much-loved leader

While it has long been fashionable to mock Sir Robert Menzies's famous words about Queen Elizabeth II: "I did but see her passing by. And yet I love her till I die", as an example of obsequious Anglophilia, that sentiment is being echoed around the globe by the millions of people whose lives she touched.
As the second Elizabethan age draws to a close it is timely to reflect that this remarkable woman, who was not born to rule but was conscripted to the monarchy as a result of the abdication of her uncle, was far more than a figurehead.
She was a witness to history, an inspiration to the world, and a unifying force whose greatest legacy was the transformation of the British Empire into the Commonwealth family of 56 nations.
Sir Robert Menzies had quoted the words of 16th century poet Thomas Ford during his welcome to the monarch in 1963 on one of her 14 visits to Canberra.
Less often quoted are his words affirming the role of the monarchy within the Westminster system and its contribution to preserving liberty and stability.
This acknowledged Queen Elizabeth was not here as the British Monarch but as the Queen of Australia; a role she took very seriously. That was why whenever she visited Australians turned out in their millions.
Her 70-year-reign, marked by her Platinum Jubilee just three months ago, spanned one of the most tumultuous and incident-filled periods in recorded history. During World War II she had served in the Auxiliary Territorial Corps as a driver and, in 1940, made her first radio broadcast.
A wife, a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth was as devoted to her family as to duty. Her reportedly peaceful passing at Balmoral was in the bosom of her family. King Charles III comes to the throne at an age when most people have long since retired.
While it remains to be seen how he will rise to the challenge, it is widely acknowledged he has a very different style to his famously impartial mother who knew the monarchy must, at the very most, influence rather than direct and lead.
While the new King's long-standing public advocacy on the environment and climate change have been welcome and appropriate while he was the Prince of Wales, he now has to balance this against the risk of being seen as politically aligned with those tempted to claim his endorsement. While the world mourns, many will be wondering what the next decade will bring for the monarchy.
The Queen's death touched people in the region, like Warrnambool's Carlyn Sproston, who lined the streets of her English home town after Elizabeth's coronation. Another Warrnambool resident Marjorie Crothers met the Queen twice.
The Salvation Army is marching towards creating more social housing in Warrnambool with new $4.5m plans unveiled.
This was my story pick of the week, an inspiring tale of one woman's desire to help others.
The Reid Oval playing surface for yesterday's Warrnambool and District football league grand finals was the best I've seen in the region. While there are obvious shortcomings with the off-field facilities, it's time to stop complaining and find solutions. The AFLW match scheduled for the venue next month will be something to celebrate - it's been a long time since Warrnambool hosted a nationally important cricket or footy contest.
City councillors this week voted to advertise for a chief executive officer, leaving incumbent Peter Schneider fighting for his job for a second time in just over a year. Mr Schneider was controversially sacked by the previous council but won a court battle to return to his job in June last year.
Warrnambool Golf Club's redevelopment is on hold after a $500,000 blowout in costs has been revealed. The club now has to get creative with the plans or raise more money before works start. They have to build something after demolition the ageing structure so leaders have some tough decisions ahead. The club's favourite son Marc Leishman this week opened up in an exclusive interview with sports journalist Meg Saultry about his move to the breakaway LIV Golf tour. The good news is we can expect to see more of Marc back in Warrnambool and Australia.
Lyndoch was back in the news this week, appointing a new acting chief executive officer and revealing it had recruited 40 staff in recent weeks.
Warrnambool's Community Gardens were again the target of thieves, leaving organisers gutted.
Congratulations to the winners of the free double passes for the Lifestyle and Leisure Roadshow which finishes at Warrnambool's racecourse today (Sunday). The winners were: John Trigg, Susie Groot, Andy Macmillan, Lisa Austin, Sonja Martin, Robert Whitton, Leanne Walsh, Neil Wickenton, Lisa Petherick, Michael Bowman, Helen Ryan, Alan Richardson, Annie Grundy, Kristy Cram, Leanne Dixon, Faye Stokie, Wayne Hopkins, Lyn Atwell, Mary Graham, Maureen Dalton, Claire Pritchard, Bob Shanahan, Karen McAlister, John Beasley.
