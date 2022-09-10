Farewell to a much-loved leader

Warrnambool Golf Club's redevelopment is on hold after a $500,000 blowout in costs has been revealed. The club now has to get creative with the plans or raise more money before works start. They have to build something after demolition the ageing structure so leaders have some tough decisions ahead. The club's favourite son Marc Leishman this week opened up in an exclusive interview with sports journalist Meg Saultry about his move to the breakaway LIV Golf tour. The good news is we can expect to see more of Marc back in Warrnambool and Australia.

