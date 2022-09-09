Emmanuel College sports coordinator Alastair Templeton said the school was proud of its year seven netball team for its dominance at the School Sport Victoria state finals.
The side, playing against schools from all over Victoria, defied expectations to clinch the title with ease at Waverley Netball Centre last week.
Following wins at the local and regional level, the students played three pool matches, before advancing to the semi-finals and the grand final.
In its first pool match the side handed Lavalla Catholic College a 37-5 loss, followed by triumphs over Melbourne Girls College (34-8) and Berwick Secondary College (27-8).
Moorolbark College was no match for Emmanuel in the semi-final, going down 38-17, before the Warrnambool-based side cruised to glory with a 27-13 victory over Catherine McAuley College in the decider.
"To have a team pretty much beat everyone convincingly the whole way through, from a regional, rural area... To head down there with really big schools with massive pools of potential players, it's a great result," Templeton said.
The team's success was no accident, with the students training together twice a week for ten weeks prior to the finals.
"Once you get through to regional if you can train them up it helps," Templeton said.
"This group, they did a lot of training through the weeks.
"They were all pretty keen.
"As year sevens its probably the first time they've got to represent their school.
"And the last few years with COVID school sport hasn't been running."
The talent amongst the side isn't limited to netball, with five players entrenched in high-level basketball programs.
All 10 members also play competition netball on weekends in the Hampden and Warrnambool District leagues.
Indi O'Connor is one of those players and made her open grade debut for Koroit earlier this season at just 12. She was also crowned the Hampden league 13 and under best and fairest in late August.
Templeton predicts a bright future for the netballers, who still have more than five years of high school remaining.
"If you can get a core group that go through together they're a good chance of learning how to play together," he said. "A lot of these girls have played with and against each other through their netball in a club format."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
