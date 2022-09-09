City finishes the year $11.5m in the black

Warrnambool City Council finished the past financial year $11.5 million above budget forecasts, and $6 million more than the previous year.
The better than expected finish to the 2021-22 year comes on the back all major projects are still to be paid for, extra government funding and the stalling of some projects due to lack of contractors.
The draft financial statement has been publicly released ahead of the annual report this year which gives a snapshot of the city's finances.
The council finished the year with an $18.4 million surplus which is well above the forecast $6.9 million surplus.
Last year the council finished the financial year with a $12 million surplus.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the pandemic appeared to have an "ebb and flow effect" on the council's finances for 2021-22.
"There were COVID grants of almost $880,000 across some directorates which boosted revenue," she said.
However, she said it was disappointing the council was unable to complete all its footpath renewal program due to lack of contractor availability and a backlog of footpath projects from the prior year.
"This is also reflected in the performance statement around some capital projects scheduled for 21-22 which were not completed and rolled over into 22-23," she said.
"These things happen, and it's happening across the board in a lot of industries."
Cr Paspaliaris said $22.5 million in grants from state and federal governments helped fund delivery of council services.
She said interest rate movements had not been sufficiently significant to have an impact on council's year-end result.
Cr Ben Blain said he hoped the council worked extra hard this year to deliver things like the footpath project.
He said he hoped the animal shelter costs - which rose from $17.32 to $19.34 an animal - could be reduced with the proposed new shelter.
Cr Blain said it was a positive move that 1.88 per cent of its decisions were made at closed meetings.
"It's a big change from past years," he said.
Cr Blain said it was a move towards better transparency for council and the community.
The council received an insurance settlement of $1.28 million to relocate one of its child care centres due to building maintenance issues.
The pandemic meant there was a reduction in the first half of the year with revenue from Aquazone, Flagstaff Hill and the holiday parks.
However, this was offset by reductions in related expenses.
"Council took decreased parking management fees of $309,607 compared to the original budget," the council says.
"COVID-19 requirements for extra staff and additional cleaning contributed to increased costs across council venues."
Parking fines were lower than the previous year bringing in $503,000 compared to $526,000.
Holiday parks brought in $2.62 million compared to $1.86 million the previous year.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
