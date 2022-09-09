The Standard

Updated September 15 2022 - 9:15am, first published September 9 2022 - 5:49am
City finishes the year $11.5m in the black

Warrnambool City Council finished the past financial year $11.5 million above budget forecasts, and $6 million more than the previous year.

