The Standard

New Zealand national found with shotgun stolen from Dixie dairy farm

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 9 2022 - 6:09am, first published 5:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Employee who didn't turn up for work found with gun stolen from dairy farm

A burglary charge has been dropped against a New Zealand national found with a shotgun stolen from the Dixie farm he worked at.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.