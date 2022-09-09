Employee who didn't turn up for work found with gun stolen from dairy farm

A burglary charge has been dropped against a New Zealand national found with a shotgun stolen from the Dixie farm he worked at.
Levi De-Graff, 20, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday where charges of burglary and theft were withdrawn.
He pleaded guilty to possessing the stolen firearm without a licence and was sentenced to a 12-month correction order.
The court heard De-Graff worked at a dairy farm in Dixie for five days in December 2020.
He then failed to turn up on December 26 and 27, which was around the same time a long-arm rifle was reported missing from the farm.
Investigators attended De-Graff's home on January 29 last year and located the weapon.
He told police he worked at the dairy but denied stealing the gun.
De-Graff told police there were boys at his house "on the piss" and he told them there was a rifle at the dairy. He said he wouldn't identify the males as he wasn't "a rat".
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
