More than 100 people braved Sunday's rain and battering winds to see six of the region's brightest sparks take a bow at this year's Youth Awards.
It was a family affair for some, with Moyne Shire siblings Tayla and Mitchell Spencer taking out the top gong for the 16-18 and 19-25 age categories respectively. Both were recognised for their entrepreneurial ventures and volunteer efforts.
Advertisement
Warrnambool siblings Jermaine and Keneisha Ferguson were both runners-up.
The shire's Sahara Davey also came out on top in the 12-15 category for her environmental volunteer work and academic leadership.
Meanwhile, the full list of Warrnambool winners included:
The remaining runners up included Rachel Nsubuga, Charlee Sutcliffe, Chloe Matthey, Hayley Nagorcka, Sam Niklaus, Sienna Gladstone and Brianna Hallinan.
IN OTHER NEWS
Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie congratulated all those nominated at the first in-person ceremony held in three years.
"A big congratulations to all of the winners and nominees," she said.
"One of the goals of the awards is to encourage the nominees and inspire them to keep doing the great things that they're doing, so I'm glad to see that they are still reaching for the stars.
"And a big congratulations to all of our first-time nominees. Being nominated for a youth award means that someone out there, a teacher, a coach, a mentor or someone else, has noticed something special in them.
"And that in itself, being noticed, being recognised for something that they have done or that they are continuing to do, that can be a powerful thing."
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said he was filled with pride.
"I would like to congratulate all of the nominees who were recognised at this year's awards ceremony and celebrate what our amazing young people are achieving in every corner of the shire," he said.
"The leadership, commitment and passion of our local youth who dedicate themselves to volunteering and leading projects is a huge asset to our community and it's important that we acknowledge their achievements."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.