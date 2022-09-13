The prospect of allowing the public to speak on agenda items at Warrnambool City Council meetings like they do at other municipalities has again been flagged.
Councillor Ben Blain raised the issue at last week's meeting during debate on a proposed amendment to the governance rules when conducting virtual meetings.
Cr Blain suggested the council should consider other changes when it was amending the rules.
"I'd still hope that if there is any want or need, when this goes out for exhibition, whether members of the public could still speak on items like they do at other council meetings," Cr Blain said.
"I do wonder if that's something the Warrnambool community actually wants to be able to do.
"Is that something we can look at when this goes out for public consultation again?"
The changes to the governance rules are expected to replace the temporary provisions that were brought in during the pandemic, and will go out for public comment before being adopted at a future meeting.
Cr Blain said the new rules allowed the council to undertake virtual meetings and whether they were "totally virtual via Zoom as we seem to have become accustomed to in COVID times".
He said it also covered rules about holding "hybrid" meetings where councillors would be able to join online when they couldn't attend in person.
Cr Blain said it meant that if a councillor was away they would actually have a chance to be able to vote and exercise their rights as an elected member.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said COVID-19 had made it a necessary change to the way councils operated.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
