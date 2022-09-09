Live stream stabber could be jailed for more than a year

A Portland woman could be jailed for up to 17 months over a stabbing incident that was streamed live on Facebook.
Tamara Scorgie, then 41, appeared in the County Court of Victoria on Friday where Judge David Brookes indicated on a guilty plea the woman would be sentenced to up to 17 months' jail.
Advertisement
The sentence indication was accepted and Scorgie pleaded guilty to intentionally causing injury and assaulting an emergency worker.
The more serious charge of intentionally causing serious injury, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years' jail, was withdrawn.
Scorgie will also be assessed for a community correction order and will appear in court again on October 24.
Court documents obtained by The Standard showed Scorgie attended a Portland property in December 2020 and became embroiled in an argument with a male victim over a $10 drug debt.
Scorgie grabbed a knife from the kitchen and told the victim he was "dead".
She then stabbed him to the left of his torso, causing a two-centimetre cut and heavy bleeding.
The incident was recorded and streamed live on Facebook however it was mostly audio.
The victim was taken to Portland Hospital and airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital where he received surgery.
A forensic physician told police if not for medical intervention, the victim would have continued bleeding and died.
Scorgie was arrested at her home about 8pm.
As she was being handcuffed, she grabbed a senior police office's finger and clenched it with her fist while refusing to let go.
Scorgie initially denied the stabbing, stating the victim left the house to get some CD's and came back with blood on him.
The woman spent 147 days in custody on remand before being released on Supreme Court bail in April last year.
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.