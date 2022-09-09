COBDEN recruit Sarah Moroney will play in familiar territory on Saturday.
The first-year Bomber will line up at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval as her team strives to book its Hampden league grand final ticket.
Moroney, 27, is a former Seagull who now splits her weeks between Port Fairy and Cobden, where her partner Jim McLeod is based.
The defender, who has filled a variety of roles in the Bombers' back-court, said she would have a slight "home-court advantage" against Koroit.
"It will be nice to see Bek's name up there on the change-rooms," Moroney said of her late sister whom the league's 17 and under netball best and fairest is named after.
Moroney, who works at Warrnambool Base Hospital, said she had settled in at Cobden.
"They are a very professional club and very community-minded and supportive of each other," she said.
"They have an amazing junior program. It's just been a great year so far. I had a couple of years off (netball), so it was a bit weird coming back and playing again.
"There's a lot of new faces in the league, a lot of new faces that I didn't know about so it's been nice to see the new talent."
Moroney, who played in a senior premiership for Skipton while studying in Ballarat, said it would be special to win another flag, this time in Bombers' colours.
"We were down by seven with two minutes to go and we ended up winning," she said of her Central Highlands success.
"I know the feeling of coming from behind to win a grand final; I know the pressure. It's anyone's game and that's why I am tipping anyone to win.
"I am excited but nervous as well because Koroit are very unpredictable in finals.
"They have a young side and just know how to play finals. I know how hungry we all are.
"We have worked hard all year and know what we need to do, just have to execute it."
Netball has been a topic of conversation at work for the nurse.
Moroney is based in the acute ward with Cobden teammate Sophie Blain while fellow Bomber Emily Finch and Koroit opponent Rachel Dobson work on the maternity ward together.
"Our boss will be probably happy for the season to be over so we can stop requesting Saturdays off," she laughed.
"The girls at work have been asking about it (our games) and been really supportive which is really nice."
She returned to the south-west late last year after eight months working in Alice Springs and Derby.
"It was unreal. I loved it; I can't wait to go back one day," Moroney, who also worked for three years at the Melbourne-based Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, said.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
