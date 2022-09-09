Thousands flocked to the Warrnambool Lifestyle and Leisure Roadshow at the weekend, highlighting south-west residents' love for camping and the great outdoors.
Warrnambool New Age Caravans general manager Shaun Noonan, one of the roadshow exhibitors, said there was strong interest across the three-day event.
It was the first show in three years and attracted south-west residents from young families to grey nomads wanting to see the latest caravans, campers, four-wheel-drives and electric bikes on display.
Mr Noonan said the statewide caravan sales boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people were forced to holiday locally, had continued despite interstate and overseas borders reopening.
He said a number of people bought caravans during the pandemic who may not have previously had it on their radar. "I don't think it's a bucket list item anymore," Mr Noonan said. "It's a lifestyle and it's affordable."
Mr Noonan said the pandemic had given people time to reassess their lives and recreation time, with many realising what was in their own backyard and that they didn't need to travel far.
He said buyers were keen to purchase caravans with in-built toilets and showers for peace of mind so they didn't have to use public bathrooms and were more mindful of shared facilities due to COVID-19.
"Even though the country's opened up it can be difficult travelling overseas with lost luggage and chaos and delays at airports," he said. "I think people have realised just how great Australia actually is. You don't have to travel too far. You've got the flexibility to travel to Halls Gap for the weekend."
Mr Noonan displayed a mix of vans from entry level to premium-priced caravans, with the latter, more expensive product proving most popular with buyers.
In February 2022, there were 15,820 registered caravans in Victoria, compared to 11,070 five years prior.
