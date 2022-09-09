The emergence of milk made in labs without cows has been dismissed as a concern for the region's dairy industry.
Synthetic milk, spruiked as an animal and methane emission-free product with the same biochemistry, looks and tastes like traditional dairy milk and has been developed by start-up food companies, including Victoria's Eden Brew, with the CSIRO.
Advertisement
The cow-free milk is made using 'precision fermentation' which creates proteins associated with cow milk's creamy and frothing properties. Fats, flavouring, sugars and minerals are then added to the protein.
Dairy Australia human health and nutrition policy manager Melissa Cameron said the development of synthetic milk would not disrupt the south-west dairy sector at its current stage.
"For now, I don't think they're going to have a lot of impact," she said.
"Synthetic products are still quite a significant time off from a commercialisation perspective.
"At this stage, nothing can truly replicate dairy products and the components that sit within milk, cheese and yoghurt."
Ms Cameron said traditional dairy operations were still integral to the food market and would continue to be so with the industry's transition to more sustainable practices.
"I think there'll be innovation opportunities for dairy [but] dairy will be a strong standalone product," she said.
"We are investing in many different areas along the whole sort of supply chain to ensure that we have the technology [and] environmental credentials to keep producing milk long into the future.
"We need to think about complementary food sources, protein sources, we'll need to do things a bit differently."
She said synthetic dairy products were yet to be embraced by her industry but was open to collaboration in the future.
"It is really quite new... we've still got a lot to learn about it," she said.
"There could be opportunity for innovation and to work together, but at this stage, it's been driven by different market players.
"We'll be keeping an eye on developments, but will also make sure that we're supporting farmers."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Cameron said in the meantime, Dairy Australia was advocating for clear marketing regulations to ensure consumers "are not misled" by new products.
"We need to make sure that their regulatory and policy environment is tight and enables consumers to recognise what they're buying," she said.
Advertisement
"All products that are on the marketplace [should] have truth in labelling and convey exactly what they are so that it's a fair and equitable marketplace."
In an article for The Conversation, Macquarie University dairy agriculture researcher Milena Bojovic said while synthetic milk was promising for environmental and animal sustainability, it was "not a panacea" for dairy production challenges.
"Alternative proteins do not necessarily challenge the corporatisation or homogenisation of conventional industrial agriculture," she said.
"This means big synthetic milk producers might push out low-tech or small-scale dairy.
"As synthetic milk gains ground in coming years, we must guard against replicating existing inequities in the current food system."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.