The Standard

King Charles visited Tower Hill and Warrnambool racecourse in 1977 visit

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 9 2022 - 4:51am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
King Chalres III visited Warrnambool in 1977 to go to the races and Tower Hill, and later visited Portland with Princess Diana in 1985 with thousands flocking to see them.

There was a sense of panic when as a young prince King Charles III visited the Warrnambool races in 1977, former mayor Glenys Phillpot recalls.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.