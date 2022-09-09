There was a sense of panic when as a young prince King Charles III visited the Warrnambool races in 1977, former mayor Glenys Phillpot recalls.
Mrs Phillpot's husband Bill was on the racing club's organising committee for the visit and as they were lining up to greet the royal, a sense of panic overcame the group when some of the women realised they weren't wearing gloves.
Advertisement
"Some of us realised that everyone had to have a glove on to shake hands with royalty," she said.
So they shared the gloves around. "There were some people standing in the line with a left handed glove on their right hand and their left hand behind them so they could shake hands with Prince Charles," she said.
"That was my memory was the absolute panic. In 1977 we were much more proper than we are now and more worried about the protocols and processes.
"The fact that you should perhaps have a glove on your hand when you shake hands with royalty. I don't know whether we all thought we'd be struck dead or what.
"It was obvious that we had to tow the line."
That was my memory was the absolute panic. In 1977 we were much more proper than we are now and more worried about the protocols and processes.- Glenys Phillpot
Mrs Phillpot said that the prince did what "royalty normally does" and walked around saying what a splendid day it was and what great horse racing it was.
With odds of 8-1, the prince put a $5 bet on the horse Griffen at the Silver Jubilee Cup, but the horse ran second last.
The Standard reported that the prince "breezed into Warrnambool" for the November 9 visit and "focused his attention on pretty girls, racing and the country-side".
"Not that this comes as a surprise - he is one of the world's most eligible bachelors," The Standard reported.
He drew a "rousing cheer from the crowd" when he stopped to chat to a young woman asking her if she was having a winning day and if she attended the races often.
He was only in the district for three-and-a-half hours, but he took over the pilot's seat of the RAAF for his flying visit to Warrnambool.
"Few people realised he landed the royal aircraft at the Mailor's Flat airport," The Standard reported.
His arrival was too much for one elderly royal fan who had waited almost half an hour to catch a glimpse of the prince that she fainted as he walked towards her.
Advertisement
But as a result of her fainting spell, she got her wish when he stopped to talk to her.
Prince Charles was greeted at the airport by prime minister Malcolm Fraser, as well as town clerk Vern Robson whom he instantly recognised.
"We've met before haven't we?" he said. Mr Robson had meet the prince on his trip to Bendigo three years earlier when he was deputy clerk of the city.
At Tower Hill he asked the waiting band to play a country and western tune.
Residents lined the street to catch a glimpse as he travelled between Tower Hill, where he visited the natural history centre, and the racecourse.
Advertisement
His trip through Warrnambool made its way down Timor and Liebig streets.
The prince also visited Portland in 1985 with Princess Diana with large crowds turning out to see them.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.