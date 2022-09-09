The Warrnambool and District league grand final pits two distinctive football sides against one another, both possessing unique traits which sets them apart.
Advertisement
Nirranda and Panmure - the two left standing - have played some thrilling battles this season so far and Saturday's culmination at the Reid Oval will be no different.
Momentum swings have been rapid whenever the two rivals have locked horns this season - in round nine the sides both enjoyed periods of dominance, same with round 18 and the semi-final.
It's obvious throughout periods of the game on Saturday both will enjoy dominant patches and get the game on their terms but the crucial part is not just getting enough looks on goal, but capitalising in attack and remain steadfast defensively.
Nirranda coach Brayden Harkness - as well as others various on-field leaders of the club - have spoken of the Bulldogs' ball movement, particular through the corridor which has cut sides open all season, allowing the dangerous forward line to get to work.
On a big ground, not allowing the Bulldogs to transition the ball into attack quickly is vital. It'll ultimately come down to pressure on the ball carrier.
In their mind it's the biggest area of focus in defeating Chris Bant's group - slowing down their ability to link up by hand and surge through the middle, which creates ominous one-on-ones up forward.
MORE SPORT:
Isaac Sinnott is a player the Blues will need to be wary of - his goal sense and ability to play taller and smaller is crucial. He has slotted 10 goals in the finals so far and has bobbed up time again when his side needs him.
On the flipside, Panmure is aware of the plethora of options within the Blues' attacking arc. The Blues have not relied on one or two players to kick bags of goals nor have a big power forward clunking them in the square.
It's a side which possesses a nimble, dynamic forward line which is destructive, led by the likes of Dylan Lees, Jack Spokes, Jeremy Stacey and James Willsher.
For the Bulldogs to keep the Blues at bay and find enough opportunities to kick a winning score, cutting off their intercept game is crucial.
It will come down to winning the stoppage battle and controlling the flow of the game, which ultimately creates the type of ball movement they want and doesn't allow the defenders to float across and take marks.
It's harder than it sounds to simply shut down Harkness' game style, with the Blues having only lost one game this season - to the Bulldogs in round nine - it'll take a collective effort for four quarters. Any lapses could prove costly.
One thing both coaches know is the importance of a strong start. History suggests in grand finals the team that settles into the game quicker and gets the game on their terms will ultimately be likely to come out on top.
Bant acknowledged his side hadn't started well in the previous two matches against the Blues and ultimately went down but in round nine took in a handy buffer at quarter time and half-time and held sway for the majority of the afternoon.
Whatever happens, expect this grand final to be a memorable one.
Advertisement
TIP: Nirranda 17 points
MVP: James Willsher (Nirranda)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.