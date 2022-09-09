The Standard
Breaking

Warrnambool searching for new football coach as Ben Parkinson opts against re-applying

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 9 2022 - 4:29am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW PATH: Ben Parkinson's tenure as Warrnambool coach has come to an end. Picture by Chris Doheny

WARRNAMBOOL is searching for a new senior football coach after the club opened up expressions of interest.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.