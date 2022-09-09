WARRNAMBOOL is searching for a new senior football coach after the club opened up expressions of interest.
Incumbent Ben Parkinson, a life member and premiership player, opted against re-applying citing "a difference of opinions".
Advertisement
He said he would remain at the Hampden league club as a parent with eldest son Finn part of the Blues' under 16 team.
"There was a difference of opinions going forward with the club and that will be my reason for not re-applying," he told The Standard.
"I have no issues with the club seeking expressions of interest but I just feel the timing isn't quite right.
"I was never going to be a coach who stuck around for so long but I just feel the transition could've been a bit better."
Parkinson said during the process there were "some things in the background that haven't sat well with me".
But he said he finished his two-year stint, which included a finals appearance, "holding my head up".
"I am proud of what we were able to do through COVID and ground interupptions we had (during the Reid Oval redevelopment)," he said.
"It is not something easily come by, coaches.
"I am not sure the amount of people who want to do it anymore because it's such a time-consuming job.
"You really have to have a love for it.
"(Koroit coach) Chris (McLaren) loves his club and they have had success and I really don't know how (North Warrnambool Eagles coach) Adam (Dowie) has done it for so long."
Warrnambool stand-in football president Mark Dwyer, who is filling in for Ken Radley during a leave of absence, said it was a football committee - the club has three different committees - decision to open up applications.
"The decision was made we were going to open up all the football department jobs, the whole lot, to mainly see who is out there," he told The Standard.
"Everyone was encouraged to re-apply for the positions and unfortunately for us Ben has decided not to."
Dwyer said the Blues wanted to keep their options open but conceded it was a tricky situation.
Advertisement
"We were happy with Ben, he was doing a reasonable job, but we were looking to see who was around moving forward," he said.
"We'd look at all options for a coaching role. We will look at all applicants."
The Blues released a statement on Friday morning to the media thanking Parkinson for his contribution to the club.
"We would publicly like to acknowledge Ben Parkinson, the coach for the past couple of seasons, has decided to not reapply for the position of senior coach," it read.
"We thank him for his efforts through COVID-19 and our one year away from the Reid Oval. Ben is a life member, premiership player and recent coach of our club and he can walk away feeling proud of his outstanding service."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.