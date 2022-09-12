Motion sensor cameras to aid monitoring of island's penguin population

Warrnambool's internationally renowned Middle Island Penguin Project is proving successful 17 years after its inception and the city council has now purchased motion sensor cameras to help monitor the population this season.
Advertisement
The world-first use of Maremma dogs to protect the island's penguins from dog and fox attacks will be upgraded after monitoring was affected by a number of factors, according to a report presented to city councillors last week.
It reveals there is no accurate estimate on the number of penguins on the island due to "highly impaired monitoring activities".
The report found the COVID-19 pandemic proved challenging, impacting the ability of volunteers to monitor the island's penguin population.
Poor weather and tide conditions also affected monitoring and at times prevented dogs from crossing to the island.
"Monitoring efforts were limited to a small team of experienced volunteers who dedicated 44 volunteer hours," the report states.
"When conditions allowed volunteers to safely navigate the crossing to the island, two penguin arrival counts and four breeding surveys were conducted.
"Due to the poor conditions limiting monitoring ability, it is possible some penguin activity went undetected this season. Hence, population estimates from observations this season are unlikely to be accurate."
However, there has been no evidence of foxes on the island while the dogs have been there, the report reveals.
"While the dogs have been on the island there has been no evidence of foxes," the report found.
"There was one fox kill observed in mid-October prior to the dog's arrival for the season."
The council has purchased motion sensor cameras to help monitor the penguin population this season.
The report also revealed scenting is undertaken on the beach and the island to act as a deterrent when the dogs are unable to cross to the island.
Cr Max Taylor acknowledged there had been challenges monitoring the penguin population in recent years.
"The Maremma dog protection for the penguin colony continues to prove successful, keeping the foxes away from the island," Cr Taylor said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.