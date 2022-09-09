The Standard

Merrivale's Cloe Pulling appreciative of club's support ahead of grand final clash with Nirranda

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 9 2022 - 8:49am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale's Cloe Pulling is aiming for her second flag with the Tigers on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Merrivale's Cloe Pulling is thankful for the Tigers' support through some testing times across the past two years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.