Merrivale's Cloe Pulling is thankful for the Tigers' support through some testing times across the past two years.
The 26-year-old, who will take the court for the Tigers' A grade grand final clash with Nirranda on Saturday, gave birth to son Hendrix during the 2020 cancelled season.
Hendrix was diagnosed with an immune deficiency, meaning Pulling had to prioritise him over netball some weeks.
"(Coach) Elisha (Sobey) was really good in 2021 in understanding that you know, I'll do what I can. As it's been a little bit this year, I've missed a few games with his health and stuff," she said. "The club have been great and our team have been really great in understanding that."
Hendrix, now two-and-a-half, is "really good" and the best he's been since January 2021, according to Pulling. Depending on the weather he may see his mum play in the decider.
Pulling is under no illusions about the challenge facing her side. Nirranda hasn't lost all season but she has faith the Tigers can prevail.
"I do believe if we play our best we can definitely push them and hopefully go one further and steal the win from them," she said.
This year Pulling, normally a goalkeeper, has rotated between attack and defence due to Chloe Lovell's ACL injury.
The versatile Tiger said it would "mean heaps" to win another flag alongside some of her experienced teammates, as well as her younger ones.
"I'm sure they won't mind me saying this, but a couple of girls are probably nearing the end of their careers, so it's super important for them," she said.
"I've made some really good friendships with the likes of Nicole Ferguson who's our captain and Elisha in our team and they're coming... I wouldn't say in the next little bit but coming close to the end of their careers.
"I think the older you get, you cherish things like that a little bit more."
