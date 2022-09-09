The significance of qualifying for the club's first grand final in two decades is not lost on Caramut under 16.5 coach Todd O'Sullivan.
The club has endured plenty across the 21 years since any team last played in a grand final, making Saturday's Mininera and District league decider against Penshurst all the more momentous.
Making matters all the more special is the fact it is the first full year of under 16 football played at the club in over 15 years.
"Everyone's really excited - we haven't had an under 16 team at Caramut in I think 16 years or so and to be in the grand final in the first year is pretty incredible for the club," O'Sullivan told The Standard ahead of the clash at Glenthompson.
The Swans mentor said the group had grown up together playing footy and reaching the grand final was a tremendous reward for effort.
"They're a tight-knit group - we have seven sets of brothers play through the year which was amazing for the club. We've got six sets of brothers playing every week which is amazing," he said.
"(They're) mainly all local kids, we get a few out of Hamilton and a few out of Warrnambool but they're mainly all local. Some have grown up playing Auskick, under 12s so they've been playing together for a while."
Penshurst will go into the clash favourites, having not lost a game all season and knocking off the Swans in the qualifying final by 98 points a few weeks ago.
"We've played Penshurst twice during the home-and-away and then played in the semis and got done by 14 goals so we're certainly not getting ahead of ourselves," O'Sullivan said.
"We go in underdogs for sure. We're quietly confident. If we play the best we can we know it's certainly not beyond us."
Regardless of the outcome, he said the club was well placed for the future.
"Six of our under 16 kids played seniors this year - last time our seniors had finals success was when we had under 16s coming up so I think it bodes well for the future having these kids," he said.
"Granted our seniors aren't overly strong at this time, the growth of those kids playing senior footy and then playing under 16s is a lot quicker so it makes it easier for me for sure."
