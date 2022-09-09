The Standard

Warrnambool woman lucky enough to meet Queen Elizabeth II on two occasions

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 9 2022 - 1:40am, first published 12:22am
Marjorie Crothers had the honour of meeting Queen Elizabeth II twice. She also remembers waving to members of the royal family as a youngster growing up in London.

Warrnambool's Marjorie Crothers has fond memories of watching on at Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth waved to onlookers from the balcony to mark milestones.

