Flying Mascot to race in Let's Elope Stakes at Flemington

By Tim Auld
September 9 2022 - 4:30am
Tom Dabernig is taking Flying Mascot to Flemington.

TOP Warrnambool mare Flying Mascot has a chance to add to her imposing second-up record in Saturday's $300,000 group two Let's Elope Stakes at Flemington.

