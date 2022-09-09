TOP Warrnambool mare Flying Mascot has a chance to add to her imposing second-up record in Saturday's $300,000 group two Let's Elope Stakes at Flemington.
Flying Mascot, who resumed with a fifth placing in the Cockram Stakes at Caulfield last month, has won two of her second-up runs from four starts.
Trainer Tom Dabernig said he was happy with lightly-raced mare's progress since her run in the Cockram.
"Flying Mascot is ticking along really well," Dabernig told The Standard.
"She's got an excellent second-up record. I thought her run in the Cockram was full of merit.
"She's drawn barrier five on Saturday and it's an ideal gate for her.
"Blaike McDougall has been booked to ride her again. Blaike's got a good record on her."
Dabernig, who has more than 40 horses in work at his on-course Warrnambool stables, said the five-year-old was being set for the $1 million Empire Rose Stakes at the Flemington four-day carnival in November.
"She's an honest mare who puts in 100 per cent in her races," he said.
"We'll have a clearer idea of the best path to get into the Empire Rose after she runs in Saturday's Let's Elope Stakes."
Dabernig said the race would give the stable a clearer indication of Flying Mascot's path.
"I think she's a bit stronger this year to run in the Empire Rose. It's usually a strong race but it'll be good to see how she runs," he said.
"She's done a lot of beach work since her run in the Cockram and had a couple of gallops on the fibre sand.
"I'm expecting she'll be really competitive on Saturday but I'm always a bit wary about these tough races especially at the start of the spring."
Flying Mascot has won more than $540,000 in stakemoney from 15 races.
