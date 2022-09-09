Nirranda leader Lisa Couch says it is an honour to be back on the grand final stage after overcoming serious injury in 2021.
The midcourter told The Standard the significance of playing in the first Warrnambool and District league grand final since 2019 was not lost on her and the playing group.
"It means everything," she said.
"I snapped my Achilles last May so I missed out on the second half of the season, so to get back on the court was a bit of a massive milestone for me and being in the grand final is huge. "It's amazing and I'm just so excited.
"It's just a massive day for the club and I think it's just an exciting time for everyone involved - we're all getting around each other."
The experienced campaigner said the Blues were on a mission after dominating the 2021 season before COVID-19 prematurely ended the season and finals were not played.
"We're trying not to replay the game in our heads too much but it's just an exciting thing to be back after our finals got cut last year," she said.
"It's huge, everyone's so excited - we finished top last year so in a way there's a bit of unfinished business.
"I think that's been spoken about a bit, we wanted to just have a red-hot crack. It gives us a lot of motivation to have a crack in these finals and especially the grand final because we didn't get there last year."
Couch acknowledged Merrivale were a strong and bold opposition but said the group needed to stick by what had been so successful this season to get the job done.
"When we play as a team and not worrying about who we're playing against, that's been the one key to our best - we've got so much to focus on as a team and individually that we can't be worried about much else and that's what Lisa Arundell has really brought out in us this year," she said.
"I think when we're at our best we're focusing on us as a team. They always come out all guns blazing, they're a great side - they are the ones who've got closest to us but we don't look at the scoreboard.
"Every time we've played them we've come off pretty knackered, they've given it a crack and that's credit to them - it's going to be tough game and they came out tough on the weekend so we have to expect that."
There will also be a milestone on grand final day for the club, with Katie Ryan to play her 100th game for the club.
Advertisement
