When Queen Elizabeth - who passed away on Thursday - visited the south-west, tens of thousands turned out to welcome her.
The Queen and Prince Philip visited in the 1950s and 1970s, and while they may have been only fleeting visits, the region rolled out the red carpet for the royal couple.
Advertisement
Warrnambool never played host to the royal couple but when they visited Hamilton and Portland in the 1950s and 1970s, it was truly a regional affair.
The royal couple's arrival in Hamilton on February 26, 1954 made history because it was the first time any country centre in Victoria had welcomed a reigning monarch.
The population of Hamilton - which back then was 8500 - swelled to 20,000, according to The Standard.
They came in their thousands not just from Hamilton and the south-west but from across the Wimmera to welcome the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.
Among the crowd was more than 13,000 children jammed into Melville Oval where the Queen gave a speech.
"It was an amazing sight to see 13,000 flags being waved and cheers coming from the same number of young throats," The Standard's front page said.
"The noise was so deafening that children on the western end of the oval failed to hear the first bars of the national anthem."
Planning for the visit ran like clockwork with the Queen and Duke arriving "exactly on schedule" at 4.18pm, and the Duke's much talked about sense of humour was on show that day.
"It was noticeable that the Duke had a friendly word with every councillor and judging from the expression on the faces of many councillors the conversation must have included many jokes," The Standard reported.
After addressing the crowd, the couple drove slowly up and down the lanes of schoolchildren assembled in their open-topped Land Rover.
"Both waved freely to the children and there was a continuous roar while the Land Rover was being driven up and down the lines," The Standard reported.
Hundreds lined the roads outside the oval where municipalities across the region had erected signs - the one reading "Warrnambool extends loyal welcome" reportedly being a standout.
Warrnambool was abuzz with excitement about the visit with three special trains put on for the day to ferry royal watchers - one was packed with 700 schoolchildren.
Advertisement
Warnambool's council had contributed 300 pounds to the cost of preparing for the royal visit.
The royal couple had been scheduled to visit Portland in 1952 - when she was still a princess - as part of an Australian tour but had to cancel the entire visit when her father, King George V, died.
When she returned to Australia in 1954 as Queen, Portland was not re-included in her schedule.
According to the Warrnambool and District Historical Society, the royal couple never visited Warrnambool but they did drive through on their way to Hamilton in 1954.
However, the band from their ship, the HMS Gothic, visited Warrnambool and played a concert in the Botanic Gardens during that visit.
Advertisement
King Charles III was the only royal to visit Warrnambool in November 1977 where he was the star attraction at the city's racecourse.
Hundreds cheered when he arrived for the Silver Jubilee Cup.
The heir to the throne visited Tower Hill before heading to Warrnambool to meet crowds that had lined Raglan Parade and Liebig Street.
The Queen and Prince Philip finally made the trip to Portland in 1970 - a visit that reportedly drew crowds of up to 30,000 people.
According to the Glenelg Library's website, just a few minutes before the royal couple's plane was due to touch down at the Portland aerodrome, it was discovered the conductor of the Hamilton High School Band - due to welcome the royals with a performance - was standing on two boxes marked with the word "GELIGNITE".
Advertisement
But after a police inspection the band was given the all-clear.
The front and back pages of The Standard celebrated the arrival of the royal couple in Portland by adding a splash of royal blue to the pages - a rarity in the days of black and white papers.
The Standard reported that the crowd couldn't contain their excitement and broke through the barriers at the corner or Bentinck and Gawler streets as the royal car made its way from the airport to Hanlon park which was packed with 10,000 children.
"As the royal car entered the park there was a tremendous wave of cheering and flag waving," The Standard reported. Later as the couple were being farewelled, the Duke described the scene as deafening.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.