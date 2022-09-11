The Cape Otway Lightstation is set to re-open under state management next week, ending a years-long handover row.
The 1848-built icon closed to the public on July 1 and had been operating on an accommodation-only basis while the Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority completed vital infrastructure upgrades.
Advertisement
The authority took on the lease from the Bowker family, operating as Tourism Great Ocean Road, who had managed Australia's oldest working lighthouse since 1997.
The full Cape Otway Lightstation experience includes accommodation, tours and a dining experience at the Lightkeeper's Cafe and will open to the public on September 16.
Throughout Spring it will operate from 10am to 5pm, Friday to Tuesday.
GORCPA chief executive officer Jodie Sizer said it was the start of a new chapter.
"We have been eagerly anticipating the re-opening of the full Cape Otway Lightstation experience and can't wait to welcome new and returning visitors this school holidays," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.