Cape Otway Lightstation set to re-open on September 16 under new management

By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 11 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:15am
The full Cape Otway Lightstation experience is set to re-open to the public on September 16.

The Cape Otway Lightstation is set to re-open under state management next week, ending a years-long handover row.

