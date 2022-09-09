Panmure's Jacob Moloney is out to realise a lifelong dream this weekend.
The Bulldogs ruck-forward, in his third full season of senior football, watched the Bulldogs' 2012-13 flag wins as a youngster, one day hoping he could emulate their success.
On Saturday he gets that chance against Nirranda in the Warrnambool and District league grand final and said it would be "absolutely amazing" if his side lifts the cup.
"I've been here since a junior and all I've ever wanted to do was win a flag for Panmure really and just get the town pumping," Moloney said.
"Panmure's always been my home club, I've always loved them and I still love them. I've always wanted to see Panmure succeed. I've got so many good mates here and just to shower it with them would be unbelievable."
Panmure's strong season has coincided with a breakout year for Moloney, which has seen him given more midfield and ruck minutes. Across 21 games he has been named in his side's best players 15 times and has kicked 36 goals. He also finished joint runner up in the Esam Medal.
The Bulldogs tall said it was nice to be recognised but it wouldn't mean anything unless his team come home with the win against the Blues.
Moloney understands the Bulldogs have a big task ahead of them, in taking down the minor premiers. The sides have met three times already this year, with Panmure triumphing in the first encounter and Nirranda winning the next two.
The youngster is hoping his side can take the momentum from its strong end-of-season form, as well as its two-point semi-final win over Kolora Noorat, into the decider. He said the result will simply come down to the best performing team on the day.
Moloney's teammate Patrick Mahony will play his 150th game for the club on Saturday.
The Bulldogs assistant coach played in the 2013 premiership as a 21-year-old, before a three-year stint with South Warrnambool in the Hampden league, between 2016-18.
He said it was a "nice milestone" but added there were "bigger things to fry on the weekend".
The 30-year-old said he wouldn't be taking the grand final for granted.
"I was only 21 in 2013 so didn't really appreciate it at the time," he said.
"(You) just rolled in and did your thing on the day but now you just realise, being assistant coach as well, how much more planning and how hard they are to get to.
"You've just got to try and take your chance when you get there."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
