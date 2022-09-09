The Standard

Hampden coaches place 2022 Maskell Medal predictions

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 9 2022 - 4:19am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Jackson put in eye-catching performances for Portland in season 2022. Picture by Anthony Brady

A club captain, past winner, teenager and two teammates are the coaches' picks for the Hampden league's top individual football honour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.