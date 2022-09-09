A club captain, past winner, teenager and two teammates are the coaches' picks for the Hampden league's top individual football honour.
Portland's Daniel Jackson, North Warrnambool Eagles' Jett Bermingham, South Warrnambool's Archie Stevens and Koroit's Sam Dobson and Alex Pulling are expected to poll well in Sunday's Maskell Medal.
The quartet had standout seasons for their respective teams, which all made finals.
Bermingham and Stevens will play against one another in Saturday's preliminary final at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval while Dobson and Pulling's Saints have booked their grand final ticket.
Coaches expect the Maskell Medal, to be beamed live into all 10 clubrooms for the first time, could be a tie, with three throwing up multiple potential winners.
Four of the 10 coaches predicted Jackson, a speedy, goal-kicking midfielder, would win the medal.
Dobson, who won the league goal-kicking award after kicking six goals in the final round, also received recognition from four coaches.
Bermingham - the 2021 winner - got the nod from three mentors to go back-to-back as did Stevens, who played eight VFL games this season.
Two mentors expect premiership Saint Alex Pulling to collect the medal.
Other players to pique the coaches' attention include Koroit ruckman Jeremy Hausler and South Warrnambool midfielder Josh Saunders.
Emerging Saint Paddy O'Sullivan was one mentor's smokey.
The awards ceremony, which will feature the Dot Jenkins Medal for netball's best and fairest, will start at 12.30pm and be streamed live on the league's Facebook page.
The first award - the netball rising star - will be presented at 1pm with the celebrations to wrap at 4.20pm.
