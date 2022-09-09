Timboon Demons coach Tim Parsons has watched his under 15 team emerge into a grand finalist with pride.
Parsons, whose son Rylee won the Warrnambool and District league best and fairest, has coached the group since under-12 level.
The hard work has paid off with the Demons to play Russells Creek in Saturday's grand final at Reid Oval.
"With our senior side the past five or six years struggling, we put things in place to improve the junior program," he said.
"It is seems to be paying dividends. The under 18s made finals but unfortunately they got put out the first week...and our under 12 program there's plenty of kids in that as well which is awesome."
Timboon has thrown its support behind the under 15 team - the only one from the club in the grand final.
"In our rooms after our (preliminary final) win there was not much standing room left," Parsons said.
"There was a big following even older followers who aren't on the committee or anything, they just come to watch.
"There's plenty of community spirit involved."
Parsons, who labelled his side the underdog, said being a long-term coach had helped the under 15 team which prides itself on its running ability.
"I have coached them the last five years," he said.
"Having that connection with the kids helps and you know their strengths and weaknesses.
"Finals footy is normally dry weather football and you've got to be able to run and transfer the ball and be clean by foot and that's what we try to do."
