The Standard

Timboon Demons' under 15 team chasing 2022 WDFNL premiership

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
September 9 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timboon Demons' under 15 leadership team - Rylee Parsons, Tommy Illingworth, Ryan Mottram and Max Rantall - is ready for the grand final. Picture: Chris Doheny

Timboon Demons coach Tim Parsons has watched his under 15 team emerge into a grand finalist with pride.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.