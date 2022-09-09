LIAM Mullen is grateful to be playing a role in South Warrnambool's premiership tilt after overcoming the most serious injury of his football career.
The reliable defender missed five weeks mid-season with broken ribs and a bruised lung.
He's since slotted back into a Roosters' back line which will be tasked with negating North Warrnambool Eagles' multi-pronged attack in Saturday's Hampden league preliminary final at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval.
Mullen, 28, said the club took a patient approach with his recovery and he "didn't have to rush back".
"I managed to come back three weeks before finals and I've had a pretty good run since then," he said.
"The first game or two back were pretty sore and it's still a little bit tender but getting better and better by the week.
"I've had a few good knocks the past couple of weeks and I've bounced back pretty well."
Being forced to the sidelines was unfamiliar territory for the ex-Bacchus Marsh captain now in his third season at South Warrnambool.
"I never missed more than a game or two in a row so missing five or six was the longest stretch I've missed, so I was happy to get back out there," Mullen said.
"We had a few out injured so we had a pretty extended coaches' box at one stage but Batters (Mat Battistello) is pretty flexible like that and is happy for anyone to help out when they can so I just jumped in with the back line and helped with any advice I could."
Mullen said he enjoyed being part of the Roosters' miserly defence which kept opponents to 42 points on average throughout the home-and-away season.
The commercial plumber, who has worked on big-ticket jobs in Warrnambool such as South West TAFE, the new library and Lyndoch, said providing voice and direction were his strengths.
"The major focus for the year has been a defend-first mindset because we know if we can defend well and turn it over we will benefit from that on the rebound," he said.
"You're not going to win a final if you're getting scored heavily against. It's been a bit of our mantra - defend first and go from there - and it seems to have worked in our favour."
Mullen, who played in a premiership with Bacchus Marsh, said depth in the back line had also helped the Roosters' cause.
"We've probably had 10 or 11 blokes in the back six at different stages," he said.
Mullen believes the camaraderie at the Roosters resonates in their performances and allowed for direct and honest feedback.
It's also helped him and partner Jess, who works at The Standard, settle in to the club. "The whole footy club is a big group of friends. You could pick any 10 blokes at random and go for a beer," Mullen said.
