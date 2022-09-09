The Standard

Warrnambool family calls for transparency and equality for all children ahead of free kinder

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 9 2022 - 2:55am, first published 2:30am
A Warrnambool teacher is considering whether she will be able to work next year after her daughter received their last kinder preference, despite free kinder encouraging women to return to the workforce.

A Warrnambool teacher is being forced to decide between working and sending her daughter to a council-run kindergarten after the family was given its 15th and last centre preference.

MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

