A Warrnambool teacher is being forced to decide between working and sending her daughter to a council-run kindergarten after the family was given its 15th and last centre preference.
Mum Katie Uzkuraitis said due to their allocated kinder centre's short day operating hours her daughter would not be able to attend a Warrnambool City Council-run facility next year.
Mrs Uzkuraitis needs to continue working because there is a severe teacher shortage with metro teachers travelling to the south-west and being paid $700 a day to fill vacancies.
The mother-of-two also wants her daughter to attend a dedicated kinder to aid a smooth transition to school, like her older brother had.
Council runs a centralised registration process for three and four-year-old kindergarten programs at 12 kindergartens.
There are 15 groups operating 4-year-old kindergarten programs in 2023. There are 11 options for long days - three of which are in long day care settings.
Mrs Uzkuraitis said when filling out the WCC form she put centres offering short days as her 12th to 15th preferences because it wasn't feasible with her work hours.
She was surprised to realise the family had been given their 15th preference - three short days.
Mrs Uzkuraitis said she wanted equal access for everyone and more transparency from council when she asked how the kinder preferences were allocated.
"If I did decide to prioritise kindergarten I wouldn't be able to work three days," she said. "I'd only be able to work two days. The whole point of this funded kindergarten was to allow parents to get back into the workplace but I think three short days would only suit a small percentage of people to go back to work."
When she called WCC to query the decision she was told there were other families who also received their 15th preference, which she said was "concerning".
The Standard understands one Dennington family has been offered a place at Allansford kindergarten, about 15 kilometres away.
Mrs Uzkuraitis has been told second round offers are given based on applicants' residential address and proximity to a centre and she won't receive a second round offer based on her north Warrnambool address because it was too far away.
"I would have been happy with any kindergarten that had two long days," Mrs Uzkuraitis said. "Even my 11th preference would have been great. They're saying they're full already. I don't think there will be many second round offers and if there are they won't go to me because I don't live central or close.
"They keep saying we're just following our protocol but it's obviously broken and they haven't made any attempt to change it."
Council said it had experienced a "significantly greater demand for kindergarten places in 2023" and all children in three and four-year-old first and second round offers had received a kinder place.
From next year, families receive free kindergarten or a $2000 kindergarten subsidy and wait lists for daycare centres have blown out to 300 children with a 12 to 18 month wait time.
Mrs Uzkuraitis has been told she can appeal the decision but has to wait until the end of October. Her daycare is already asking for expressions of interest for next year and her workplace also needs to know her intentions.
"I'm wondering why they're still offering so many short-term options when people are putting them down as their 15th preference. Isn't that an indication that it's not working (for working parents)?"
A WCC spokesman said council could not discuss an individual family's circumstances.
"If a family has accepted their offer and asked to go on a transfer list they will be considered for a second round offer as our process states," he said.
"Council is pleased to report that all children seeking a kinder place in application rounds one and two have been offered a kinder place for 2023."
Council said when there were more families registering for a kindergarten group than places available, it had a "priority of access" criteria for the allocation of places. Each application will be given a score based on the priority of access criteria.
The criteria was developed based on feedback from the community and is in accordance with Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV) guidelines and the Department of Education and Training (DET) Priority of Access.
Children will be allocated to the places available in each group according to the number of points allocated to their application - with the highest scoring applications placed first and so on.
If there are not enough remaining places for children with an equal number of points, the distance between the kindergarten and the children's homes will be measured. The children living closest to the kindergarten will receive the remaining places.
After second round offers are made, in exceptional circumstances a request for a review can be submitted and will be accepted, seeking a satisfactory resolution for all parties.
No review requests will be accepted before second round offers are made.
If families choose to remain on a waiting list for a preferred kinder group, they are contacted if a place becomes available. All waiting list placements are finalised by the end of term one, 2023.
